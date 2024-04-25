UN WARNS THAT EXCLUSION OF KEY PLAYERS IN SYRIAS POLITICAL PROCESS RISKS GRIDLOCK

The UN on Thursday warned Thursday that the exclusion of key players in Syria would lead to a "blockage" of the political process.

Emphasizing the necessity of "a new and comprehensive approach" that would fully engage all critical stakeholders, "Leaving out any key players will lead to blockage," the UN Special Envoy on Syria Geir Pedersen said at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

Highlighting the looming specter of regional conflict and escalating tensions in Syria, Pedersen expressed deep concern about recent airstrikes on Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus, attributed to Israel, signaling a dangerous escalation in the volatile region.

"I remain extremely alarmed at this dangerous and escalatory spiral," he said, adding he has concerns about "regional spillover effects, and the grave dangers are miscalculation and escalation."

"I'm also deeply worried about the conflict in Syria itself, which continues to blight the lives of the long-suffering Syrian people," he noted.

Highlighting the plight of the Syrian people, the envoy emphasized the urgent need for a nationwide cease-fire under UNSC Resolution 2254, which calls for a cease-fire and political settlement in Syria.

"Many have lost the most vital ingredient for life, hope. The same is true for millions displaced outside Syria," he noted.

Pedersen condemned reported atrocities, including detainee abuse, torture and sexual violence, calling for immediate action to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access to detention facilities.

Expressing frustration at the lack of progress of the Constitutional Committee, citing unrelated issues hindering the Committee's meetings, the envoy reaffirmed his commitment to finding alternative venues for negotiations that garner consensus from all involved parties.

OCHA 'appealing for $4 billion in funding' for Syria

Director of Coordination at the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Ramesh Rajasingham, warned virtually about the deepening humanitarian crisis.

Rajasingham highlighted recent events as alarming indicators of the escalating threat of regional conflict and its devastating implications for the population.

"Events in recent weeks have provided a stark warning of how real the threat is of an expansion of conflict in the region. This would have devastating implications for the people of Syria," he said.

He underscored the critical humanitarian needs in Syria, which have reached record levels and continue to grow exponentially.

"As we approach the summer months, the risk of drought, cholera, and other health risks will increase," warned Rajasingham.

He highlighted the strain on water and sanitation services exacerbated by heat waves, posing heightened risks, particularly for women and adolescent girls vulnerable to gender-based violence.

Despite the escalating needs, he revealed a significant reduction in funding appeals for 2024, necessitating urgent support to bridge the gap.

"We are appealing for $4 billion in funding, a significant reduction from 2023 despite an increase in needs," he stated.

Urging relevant parties to facilitate access to ensure the delivery of critical aid to millions of Syrians in need, Rajasingham said the UN's "calls for Syria are not new, but they bear repeating. We need respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access."