Trump begins selling 'God Bless the USA' Bibles

Former US President Donald Trump launched a campaign to sell Bibles, in collaboration with a country musician, Lee Greenwood, ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

"Happy Holy Week! Let's Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible," Trump said Tuesday on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country. And I truly believe that we need to bring them back and have to bring them back fast," he said in a video attached to the post.

"I think it's one of the biggest problems we have. That's why our country is going haywire. We've lost religion in our country," he said.

Priced at $60, the Bible, featuring the King James Version, includes lyrics from Greenwood's "God Bless the USA," along with excerpts from the US Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Trump praised the Founding Fathers for establishing America on Judeo-Christian principles, highlighting that the foundation is currently under threat.

"I'm proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again," he said.

The former president unveiled a line of $400 sneakers, called Trump Sneakers, earlier this year.