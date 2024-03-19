US president to 'immediately' sign bill to avoid shutdown

US President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday to back a funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown ahead of a weekend deadline.

"We have come to an agreement with Congressional leaders on a path forward for the remaining full-year funding bills.

"The House and Senate are now working to finalize a package that can quickly be brought to the floor, and I will sign it immediately," Biden said in a statement.

His remarks came after House Republicans and Biden administration negotiators reached a fiscal 2024 Homeland Security spending deal late Monday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said an agreement has been reached for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) appropriations, which will allow the completion of the FY24 appropriations process.

"House and Senate committees have begun drafting bill text to be prepared for release and consideration by the full House and Senate as soon as possible," Johnson wrote on X.

The text of the six-bill package, which would fund the departments of defense, labor, health and human services, state and other priorities, must be finalized before lawmakers can vote on it.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate and House appropriations committees are in the process of finalizing the text and reports for Congress to "closely review and consider" as soon as possible.





