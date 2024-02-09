US carries out 'self-defense strikes' against Houthis in Yemen

The US said Thursday that it had carried out "self-defense strikes" against Houthi targets in Yemen.

"On Feb. 8, between the hours of 5 a.m.-9 p.m. (Sanaa [Yemen's capital] time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted seven self-defense strikes against four Houthi unmanned surface vessels (USV) and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

CENTCOM said it determined the targets presented an "imminent threat" to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

"These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," it added.

Yemen's Houthi group has targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea, warning that it will attack all Israeli-bound ships. It said the attacks are meant to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission-Operation Prosperity Guardian-to counter the Houthi attacks.

A Pentagon spokesperson on Thursday said since the first coalition strikes on Jan. 11, the US assesses that more than 100 missiles and launchers, including anti-ship land attack and surface to air missiles, plus numerous communication capabilities, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned surface vessels, coastal radars, air surveillance capabilities and weapon storage areas, have been destroyed or degraded.

"I will repeat again, that the U.S. does not want escalation and that these strikes are directly in response to the actions by the Iranian-backed Houthis," Pat Ryder said, adding the US will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in "one of the world's most vital waterways."