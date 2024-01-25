Will a US court order Biden to stop ‘complicity’ in Gaza genocide?

A legal action has been initiated, seeking a court mandate to compel President Joe Biden to terminate US aid to Israel, alleged to contribute to the ongoing conflict and potential genocide in Gaza.

Shawan Jabarin, director of the Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq, questions when the rising death toll will prompt Biden to reconsider his steadfast support for Israel.

The lawsuit, jointly filed by Al-Haq and other advocacy groups, accuses Biden and other US leaders of direct complicity in genocide.

With over 25,000 Palestinian casualties and heightened concerns of genocide by experts, the Biden administration's endorsement of arms sales to Israel and resistance to ceasefire efforts have spurred this legal initiative.

The initial court hearing is scheduled for January 26 in a federal court in California. Jabarin underscores that the situation in Gaza would not have reached its current state without direct support from the United States.







