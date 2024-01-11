TRUMP BLAMES BIDENS WEAK PRESIDENCY FOR UKRAINE WAR, HAMAS ATTACK IN ISRAEL

Former US President Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, claiming his "weak" presidency led to Russia's war in Ukraine and Hamas's October attack in Israel.

"It would have never happened in Ukraine. Russia would have never gone in, would have never happened. The recent attack on Israel would have never happened," Trump said during a Fox News town hall.

"They see a weak president (Biden) in our country," he said. "And they did something that was unthinkable. So we're going to have peace through strength. We're not going to have to fight."

Trump also expressed disapproval of the Biden administration's handling of the Gaza conflict and said no Americans among the hostages taken by Hamas were released.



During his remarks, he also took aim at Rep. Rashida Tlaib, saying the Michigan Democrat, who is a Palestinian American, should be impeached over her stance regarding Israel.

"I think she's terrible. I think she's a horrible representative of our country and frankly, she should be impeached for that. That's what she should be. That's barbaric," he said.

"You look at what they've done to little children, babies, babies where they cut off their heads. It's not even believable that we're having this conversation. But nobody's seen anything like this," said Trump of unverified reports that Hamas beheaded children.

Asked if a second term under his presidency would "bring years of chaos," Trump said it is the Biden administration that has "chaos now."

"They have chaos at the border. They have chaos in the military. People are going woke," he added.