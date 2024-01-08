In Iowa speech, Donald Trump mocks both Biden and Macron

Former U.S. President Donald Trump mimicked French President Emmanuel Macron's speech and parodied Joe Biden during a campaign rally in Iowa, held in preparation for the upcoming presidential elections in November.

Referring to Macron's announcement of taxing American technology companies, Trump recalled a meeting during his presidency where he threatened to impose a 100% tax on all wine and champagne imported from France if Macron did not withdraw the law related to this tax by that night.

In response, Trump imitated Macron's accent, recounting Macron saying, "No, no, no, you can't do that, Donald."

Additionally, Trump mocked Joe Biden, mimicking his walking style and remarking, "He can't even find the stairs."



