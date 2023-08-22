Trump announces plans to surrender himself at Fulton County jail on Thursday

Former US President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform that he intends to surrender himself at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.

The decision follows his indictment earlier this month on charges linked to his endeavors to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

"Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History," Trump said late Monday on Truth Social.

"In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for "Murder," but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!" he added.

Earlier Monday, a judge approved a $200,000 bond for Trump in the Georgia election case, as outlined in court documents. Stricter conditions were imposed on him compared to his co-defendants.

Under the order, Trump is prohibited from intimidating co-defendants or witnesses involved in the case while he awaits trial.

The judge indicated that the order encompasses posts on social media platforms.

Trump and his 18 co-defendants, who were indicted under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, have been instructed to turn themselves in to Georgia authorities by Friday at noon Eastern Time.

Trump was charged in Georgia with 13 criminal counts, including violations of the state RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit false statements.

He has now been indicted four times in state and federal courts since he left office. The charges range from hush money payments to an adult film star, efforts to overturn national election results, unlawful retention of classified documents, and efforts to prevent investigators from completing their duties.



