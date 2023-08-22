Pentagon open to host F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots

The Pentagon, in a press conference, announced its willingness to provide F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots if the need arises. Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh addressed the training in her statements.

"ENGLISH TRAINING IS REQUIRED"

Singh indicated that if there is a higher demand for F-16 training from Ukrainian pilots than what European nations can accommodate, the United States could step in. She stated, "If the capacity in Europe is filled, we are open to training existing pilots. If countries like Denmark and the Netherlands are leading in terms of training capacity and they are unable to accommodate the pilots Ukraine intends to send, then we will assist in the training." Singh also mentioned that Ukrainian pilots would need to undergo "serious English training" to become proficient in operating the F-16s, and this might take some time.

The countries leading the effort to provide F-16s to Ukraine, namely the Netherlands and Denmark, had agreed in May to train Ukrainian pilots for the American-made F-16 fighter jets widely used in NATO. Denmark had promised to deliver 19 F-16s to Ukraine by the end of the year once the 4 to 6 months of training for Ukrainian pilots was completed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski had announced through his Telegram account on August 20 that they would receive a total of 61 F-16s from the Netherlands and Denmark.

With the approval from the Netherlands and Denmark for the U.S. to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Zelensky visited the Netherlands on August 20 and subsequently traveled to Denmark.