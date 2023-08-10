Evidence of Biden corruption is becoming overwhelming

Newly disclosed bank records have shed light on an astonishing revelation: President Joe Biden's associates and family members have garnered an impressive sum of $20 million from foreign origins, including Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.

Some of these foreign figures had the privilege of dining with the president on US soil.

Documents unveiled by the House Oversight Committee also verify that Hunter Biden, the president's son, amassed a significant income of $1 million annually from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

This coincided with the period when his father, President Biden, assumed responsibility for the Obama administration's Ukrainian affairs in 2014.

Specifically, these records show that a Kazakhstani entrepreneur named Kenes Rakishev transferred $142,300 to the president's son in 2014 for the purchase of a car, reportedly a Porsche.

An additional $3.5 million originating from Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina, Moscow's former first lady, found its way to an entity under Hunter's control, alongside his business partner Devon Archer, as testified by Archer during a congressional deposition last month.

Further records indicate that financial transfers were directed to nine different members of the Biden family.

The question arises: Why are these foreign entities investing substantial sums in the Bidens?

While defenders of the president, such as The Washington Post's Philip Bump, contend that there's still no concrete evidence of outright bribery, the substantial monetary flows to Hunter Biden raise ethical concerns. Public officials are not expected to leverage their positions for personal gain or that of their family members.

Imagine if a Republican vice president's offspring were receiving opulent gifts, millions in funds, and even a valuable diamond, all in exchange for proximity to their father. Such a scenario would likely trigger strong reactions from Democrats and their media allies.

Despite this, the prevailing sentiment now is for Americans to overlook the questionable transactions and substantial transfers surrounding the Bidens. This is often attributed to the absence of definitive proof, like a clandestine recording of the president accepting cash under dubious circumstances.

James Comer (R-Ky.), Chair of the Committee, accused Hunter Biden of capitalizing on his father's position as "the brand" during Joe Biden's vice presidency, reaping millions from oligarchs in various countries. It's apparent that these transactions primarily provided access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself.

This access manifested in the form of meals at Washington D.C. establishments and communications with the same oligarchs who contributed funds. Significantly, Joe Biden was well aware of his son's business involvements and permitted himself to be utilized as a marketable figure for the enrichment of the Biden family while he was Vice President.

However, the president and his team have consistently obscured and misrepresented his involvement and knowledge for an extended period. The Biden administration's Department of Justice has been notably active in suppressing any legitimate investigations. It seems only prudent for Congress to consider subpoenaing Hunter Biden, who remains central to these allegations of corruption, and potentially even Joe Biden himself.













