United States' Blinken: diplomacy is best way to solve the situation in Niger

Diplomacy is the best way to resolve the situation in Niger, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told French radio station RFI in an interview on Tuesday, following the July 26 coup in the country.

"There's no doubt that diplomacy is the best way to resolve this situation," Blinken said, adding that the United States were supporting an initiative by West African leaders to hold a summit on Thursday to discuss the situation in Niger.

He declined to comment on a possible withdrawal of U.S. soldiers from Niger.