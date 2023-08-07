Latest update from the US Navy: A critical move to Iran:Warships arrives in the region

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, consisting of more than 3,000 troops and warships sent by the US, has reached the Middle East. In a written statement from the US Navy Central Command, it was noted that the USS Bataan amphibious ship, along with the "USS Carter Hall" landing ship and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit comprising approximately 3,000 troops, which departed from the state of Virginia on July 10th, arrived in the Red Sea on August 6th.

The statement mentioned that with the arrival of the new troops and ships, the maritime capabilities of the US 5th Fleet in the region will increase.

In a written statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on July 21st, it was stated that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the deployment of an amphibious ship and expeditionary unit to the Middle East, and the ships set sail.

This move came in response to Iran's intervention with commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf.

The US had announced in early July that Iran had attempted to seize two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and had fired on a ship.

In a statement from the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) on July 17th, it was mentioned that following Iran's attempts to seize commercial vessels in and around the Persian Gulf, the decision was made to send the USS Thomas Hudner destroyer and F-35 fighter jets to the region.