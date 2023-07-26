Biden criticized for declaring he essentially 'eradicated cancer as we know it': 'Where are the responsible voices?'

President Biden's recent speech at the White House, where he claimed that his administration has effectively "ended cancer as we know it," sparked a flurry of criticism on social media.

The eyebrow-raising comment came as part of his address on expanding access to mental health care, where he highlighted his commitment to tackling the nation's mental health crisis as a key component of his "unity agenda."

During the speech, Biden shared an anecdote about being asked what he would do if he could accomplish anything at all, to which he responded that he would cure cancer. He explained that the reason behind choosing cancer as his goal was that many people had lost faith in the ability to achieve significant accomplishments, and he believed that curing cancer was one such feat that people often doubted. The president stated with confidence, "We ended cancer as we know it."

However, critics on social media wasted no time seizing on the comment, questioning its accuracy and calling out what they perceived as brazenness in making such a sweeping assertion. The president's opponents pointed to the ongoing concerns about his mental acuity, with some individuals sarcastically attributing the claim to his purported cognitive decline.

Numerous tweets and posts surfaced mocking Biden's statement, and some even poked fun at his son, Hunter Biden, while others questioned his overall competency. The online backlash reached a crescendo, with many sharing the video clip of Biden's declaration, accompanied by the caption "Fact-Check: Joe Biden has not cured cancer."

This was not the first time that Biden had expressed his ambition to tackle cancer. In 2021, he had mentioned that once the nation overcame the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration would dedicate efforts to combat cancer as a significant scientific endeavor.

Despite Biden's enthusiasm and promises, cancer researchers and experts remained skeptical. According to a Politico report published this year, they opined that Biden's initiative might be misguided, and despite the additional funding directed towards cancer research, finding a definitive cure for cancer remains a complex and long-term goal.

The debate surrounding Biden's cancer claim exemplifies the deep divisions and polarization in the public sphere. While some supporters may view his statement as a bold display of determination, his detractors find it emblematic of perceived overconfidence and detached leadership. The ongoing discourse reflects the complex nature of cancer research and reminds us of the importance of cautious and accurate statements from public figures, especially concerning critical issues such as healthcare and scientific endeavors.







