US House committee threatens FBI chief with contempt of Congress

US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan threatened Monday to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress, citing the bureau's lack of compliance with two subpoenas.

The subpoenas include one dated Feb. 3 for documents and information regarding the FBI's targeting of concerned parents who speak out at school board meetings and one dated April 10 for documents and information related to the FBI's profiling of traditional Catholics as domestic extremists.

"To date, the FBI's compliance with these subpoenas has been wholly inadequate and has materially impeded the Committee's oversight efforts," said Jordan in a letter addressed to Wray.

"After several accommodations, months of persistent outreach by the Committee, and attempts to negotiate and work with the FBI in good faith, we write to notify you that if the FBI does not improve its compliance substantially, the Committee will take action—such as the initiation of contempt of Congress proceedings—to obtain compliance with these subpoenas," said Jordan.

Wray last appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on July 12.
















