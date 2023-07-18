Female recruit resign over forced shower with trans with male genitalia

An 18-year-old military recruit, under the Biden administration's transgender policies, raised concerns about being forced to shower with biological males, describing it as an "extremely uncomfortable position."

The issue was brought up during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, where the recruit's fear of career repercussions was discussed.

Speaking out formally could negatively impact the recruit's military future.

According to reports, the recruit expressed distress over having to sleep between two individuals undergoing gender transition without undergoing surgery, resulting in fully intact male genitalia.

The matter was brought to attention by the attorney general of the South Dakota National Guard, who expressed concern for the recruit's privacy and respect.

The Pentagon stated that all service members should be treated with dignity and respect, advising those feeling uncomfortable or concerned about privacy in shared spaces to address the issue through their chain of command, with reasonable accommodations potentially being considered.









