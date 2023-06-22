US House votes to censure Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff

The US House of Representatives voted to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday in connection with his role in leading investigations into then-President Donald Trump.

The resolution targeting Schiff alleges that he misled the American people during his tenure as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, particularly in relation to congressional investigations into Russia and the Trump campaign.

It also highlights his actions leading up to Trump's first impeachment.

"The House has resolved that the House of Representatives censures Adam Schiff, representative of the 30th congressional district of California, for misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming of an elected member of the House of Representatives," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after the vote.

The resolution passed the House floor with a vote of 213-209, strictly along party lines.

Schiff called the resolution "false and defamatory."

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna led the effort to censure the California congressman.

"Mr. Schiff exploited his position as chair of the Intel Committee and every opportunity possible, threatening national security, undermining our duly elected president and bringing dishonor upon the institution," she said.

Schiff is reportedly the 25th lawmaker in US history to be censured by the House.





















