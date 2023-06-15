Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters race for White House

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 12, 2021. (AFP File Photo)

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced his bid to run for president on Wednesday, joining the crowded field for the Republican nomination.

Suarez, 45, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, becoming the first Hispanic candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential race.

Suarez, the son of Miami's first Cuban-born mayor, will face former U.S. President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, millionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and billionaire North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Twice-indicted former President Trump is favored in most national polls, followed by DeSantis.

DeSantis is viewed as Trump's strongest Republican challenger.

On the Democratic front, President Joe Biden is running for reelection and is being challenged by best-selling self-help author Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.