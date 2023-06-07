 Contact Us
News U.S. Politics Trump says he has not been told he is going to be indicted -NY Times reporter

Trump says he has not been told he is going to be indicted -NY Times reporter

“It’s not true,” Trump said, according to reporter Maggie Haberman. Haberman said in a later tweet that Trump's statement followed a report from one of his "allies" that he had been told he would be indicted.

Reuters U.S. POLITICS
Published June 07,2023
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS HE HAS NOT BEEN TOLD HE IS GOING TO BE INDICTED -NY TIMES REPORTER

Former President Donald Trump said he has not been told he is being indicted, according a tweet by a New York Times reporter on Wednesday, following a meeting this week between Trump lawyers and Justice Department officials about investigations into Trump.

"It's not true," Trump said, according to reporter Maggie Haberman. Haberman said in a later tweet that Trump's statement followed a report from one of his "allies" that he had been told he would be indicted.

Prosecutors would not normally inform a potential subject of an indictment until he is about to be charged.