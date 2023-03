Senate confirms US ambassador to India

The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the country's ambassador to India.

Garcetti garnered the confirmation from senators in a 52-42 vote.

The post was vacant for nearly two years.

"The United States-India relationship is extremely important, and it's a very good thing we now have an ambassador," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Garcetti, who also received the backing of some Republican senators, was first nominated in July 2021.