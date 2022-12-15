TRUMPS MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT IS LAUNCH OF DIGITAL CARD COLLECTION

A "major announcement" hyped by former US President Donald Trump is not anything related to his political ambitions.

Instead, it is another attempt to add to his coffers.

Trump signaled the announcement Wednesday, telling supporters, "America needs a superhero."

It appears the ex-president was not being hyperbolic, releasing a series of $99 digital trading cards emblazoned with his likeness in several costumes, including at least one in which Trump appears in a pseudo-Superman suit with lasers shooting from his eyes.

"These cards feature some of the really incredible artwork pertaining to my life, and my career," he said. "You can collect your Trump digital cards just like a baseball card or other collectibles."

Customers who opt to buy one or more of Trump's NFTs will not be able to select which one they receive and will instead be sent a randomized card from a selection of "hundreds," according to the card's website.

Funds generated from sales will not go to any political campaign, according to the website.

Trump is the only Republican to have openly declared a 2024 presidential bid.




