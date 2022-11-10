Biden says intends to run again, will decide early next year

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he expects to decide early next year whether he will seek re-election for another four-year term.

Biden repeated that he intends to run for office again but that it was a family decision and he would seek their consultation over the holidays.

"I am a great respecter of fate," Biden told reporters at a news conference.

Buoyed by midterm elections in which his fellow Democrats fared better than expected, Biden also said that Election Day on Tuesday was good for democracy but the results showed that Americans remained frustrated.

"It was a good day, I think, for democracy," Biden told reporters at the White House.

White House officials have expressed a sense of vindication that Democrats did better than expected after Biden focused his campaign pitch largely on preventing threats to U.S. democracy, securing abortion rights and extolling his economic policies.

Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections and are likely to take control of the House of Representatives, but control of the Senate hinges on three races that remained too close to call on Wednesday afternoon.

Biden said he was prepared to work with Republicans.

"The American people have made clear, I think, that they expect Republicans be prepared to work with me as well," he said.

Biden said he would veto efforts to pass a national ban on abortion and opposed tax cuts for the wealthy, two policy proposals Republicans may pursue.

He said when he returns from a trip to Asia he would invite Democratic and Republican leaders to the White House to discuss priorities going forward.

'REAL PROBLEMS'

Biden also said that Russia's withdrawal from the strategic Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow has "real problems" in the war.

"It's evidence of the fact that they have some real problems, Russia, the Russian military," Biden told reporters in Washington.

Biden spoke after midterm elections in which his Democratic Party looked set to narrowly lose control of the House of Representatives to the Republicans, some of whom have vowed to review US military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"In the area of foreign policy I hope we'll continue this bipartisan approach of confronting Russia's aggression in Ukraine," Biden added.

Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from Kherson in a major blow to its invasion amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

GRINER EXCHANGE, CHINA RELATIONS

Biden also said that he hoped to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the two powers' "red lines" when they gather next week for a summit in Bali.

"What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what kind of -- what each of our red lines are," Biden told a news conference following US midterm elections.

He also expressed hope that with midterms over, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate a prisoner exchange for jailed basketball star Brittney Griner.

"My hope is that now that the election is over that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange," Biden said.

ECONOMY

Biden said he believed the U.S. economy would have a soft landing and avert recession.

Biden told a news conference at the White House that he was also confident his administration could reduce inflation, but could not guarantee it.

"I am optimistic because we continue to grow, and at a rational pace. We're not anywhere near a recession right now, in terms of the growth, but I think we can have what most economists call a soft landing," Biden said.

MUSK

U.S. President Joe Biden also made remarks on Elon Musk, saying he thinks Twitter's top boss Musk's relationships with other countries are worthy of being looked at.

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," Biden said. "Whether he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting they're worth being looked at."

Biden responded to a question about whether he thinks Elon Musk is a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate should be investigated by the U.S. government.