Biden calls Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis 'Trump incarnate'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday rallied support for the Democratic candidate for governor in Florida, Charlie Crist, who is running against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate. This guy doesn't fit any of the categories I talked about. The way he deals, the way he denies," said Biden at a fundraising reception, referring to DeSantis.

"They talk about Charlie, they talk about -- you know, I always say, 'Democracy is on the ballot.' I literally mean it. Not hyperbole," said the president. "It's really on the ballot."

The midterm elections are one week away, and several polls showed DeSantis ahead of Crist in the leadup to the race on Nov. 8.

Biden also took aim at Republicans and former President Donald Trump, citing an incident during which he said Trump called people engaged in anti-Semitic chanting "very good people."

"And the Republican Party basically remained silent. This is not your father's Republican Party. This is a different group of people," said Biden.