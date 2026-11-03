Turkic states plan joint projects to boost global profile in space sector

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) plans to hold "Turkic World Space Days" at major international events and is targeting a 2027 launch for a jointly developed satellite as it seeks to expand cooperation in space science, technology and innovation.

According to information compiled by Anadolu, the Ankara Declaration adopted at the 13th OTS Summit placed greater emphasis on space and aviation initiatives than last year's Gabala Declaration, alongside economic, trade and diplomatic cooperation.

The International Astronautical Congress (IAC), one of the world's largest gatherings in the sector, has increasingly featured Turkic countries as hosts.

Azerbaijan hosted the congress in 2023, followed by Türkiye this year, while Uzbekistan is scheduled to host the event in 2028.

OTS members aim to organize "Turkic World Space Days" alongside major international gatherings to raise the organization's visibility and promote joint initiatives.

Joint satellite targeted for 2027 launch

The declaration highlighted the completion of the production phase of TDT-SAT, a jointly developed 12U CubeSat, marking a milestone in technological cooperation among Turkic states.

Testing is expected to reach its final stage this year, with the satellite scheduled for launch in the second half of 2027 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Member states are expected to accelerate the remaining legal, regulatory and technical preparations for the mission.

The declaration also welcomed the signing of the "First Framework Agreement on Developing Cooperation Capacity in the Space Industry within the OTS" in Antalya on Oct. 6.

Youth programs, TEKNOFEST highlighted

The Turkish Space Agency's (TUA) Space Explorers Türkiye Space Camp Program was identified as an initiative for developing young talent and strengthening ties among future generations across the Turkic world.

The program is expected to continue and expand, alongside efforts to bring young people together through the TEKNOFEST Aviation, Space and Technology Festival.

Elvan Kuzucu Hidir, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), told Anadolu that the recognition of TEKNOFEST in the Ankara Declaration reflected a shared vision for science, technology and innovation.

She said the foundation aimed to help children discover their talents at an early age and transform their ideas into practical projects.

Through its science centers, the foundation encourages scientific curiosity, while Deneyap Technology Workshops provide hands-on training and TEKNOFEST offers opportunities for young people to develop and showcase their work.

Kuzucu Hidir said the foundation had expanded its activities beyond Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Mauritania and the Balkans.

"Today, we are pleased to have reached more than 6.5 million visitors through our 33 science centers in seven countries," she said.

She stressed that the initiatives were intended not only to strengthen scientific and technological skills but also to encourage knowledge sharing, joint production and lasting cooperation.

"We believe that the greatest strength of the Turkic world lies in its young people, who come together around our shared values, dream and turn those dreams into concrete projects," she said.

Kuzucu Hidir reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to preparing future generations to develop emerging technologies and collaborate across borders.

"The inclusion of TEKNOFEST in the OTS declaration is an important indication of a strong commitment to a shared future and the potential for cooperation," she added.



