TÜRKIYES BILL ON STRENGTHENING NATIONAL SOLIDARITY AND SOCIAL COHESION SUBMITTED TO PARLIAMENT

Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Wednesday announced that the Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion had been submitted to parliament with the signatures of nearly 360 lawmakers.

The 12-article proposal is intended to create a legal framework for the next stage of the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative, a national endeavour underway since last year.

According to AK Party Parliamentary Group Chair Abdullah Guler, the bill will begin to operate only after security institutions confirm that the terrorist group PKK/KCK and all affiliated structures have ended their activities, dissolved their organizational presence, and surrendered the weapons and ammunition under their control.

This confirmation would also need to be supported by a National Security Council decision published in the Official Gazette.

The bill covers several terrorism-related offenses, including establishing or managing a terrorist group, terror group membership, knowingly assisting such groups, spreading propaganda, and certain terrorism-financing offences.

It also introduces measures for the conditional deferral of investigations, prosecutions, and carrying out prison sentences.

Guler underlined that the offense of intentional homicide is not included in the proposal.

Investigations and prosecutions concerning pre-2005 offenses punishable by life sentences or aggravated life sentences are also outside its scope. He warned against misleading interpretations and said the exclusions were clearly stated in the text.

People who benefit from the proposed measures would be monitored through a special system.

If they commit another offense or return to organizational activity, the suspension decision could be cancelled.

- Prevent renewed violence

Guler said the objective is not only to provide a legal arrangement but also to support social reintegration, encourage individuals to adapt to civilian life, and prevent renewed involvement in violence.

The proposal would also establish a special board responsible for implementation, assessment, and follow-up.

In addition, parliament would create a monitoring commission to oversee the process.

The relevant ministries would regulate the registration and handling of surrendered weapons, ammunition, and other materials.

Guler added that further legal or administrative measures could be introduced later if necessary. He said the current bill should be viewed as one stage of a broader process and that future needs may emerge during implementation.

He also underlined that the proposal would not undermine the rights of victims, veterans, or the families of those killed in terrorist attacks.

According to Guler, the central aim is to remove terrorism and armed violence from Türkiye, strengthen peace and social cohesion, and ensure that political demands are expressed through democratic and lawful means.

Guler acknowledged that the bill may contain shortcomings and said its authors are open to constructive contributions from other political parties. He called for sincere cooperation and warned against approaches intended to obstruct or weaken the process.

Parliament's Justice Commission is expected to begin reviewing the proposal shortly.

Guler said the number of people who may ultimately benefit cannot yet be determined because implementation depends on the formal confirmation of disarmament and dissolution. He added that the process would develop gradually and should not be reduced to speculation about numbers.

The bill does not include a special legal status for jailed terrorist PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan.

Guler said matters such as prison conditions, family requests, and possible visits by academics or journalists could be addressed through administrative decisions without a separate law.