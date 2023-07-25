Erdoğan calls for new constitution to replace 1980 coup-era charter | Erdoğan: Türkiye needs a new constitution to 'strengthen democracy'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the draw ceremony for the Judicial Judges and Public Prosecutors, as well as the Administrative Judiciary Judges. In his speech, he highlighted the significant progress that Türkiye has made in its justice system over the past 21 years.



He emphasized the substantial increase in the number of judges and prosecutors, which has contributed to a significant improvement in the quality of justice services. The construction of modern justice palaces and the enhancement of technological infrastructure have been instrumental in improving the efficiency and accessibility of the judicial system.



Erdoğan expressed his determination to further advance the judiciary and underlined the need for a new, civil, and inclusive constitution to replace the current one, which is a product of a coup.



The Turkish leader pointed out that the goal is to create a constitution that reflects Türkiye's values and aspirations as it celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Republic.



In his speech, he also criticized those who use social media to undermine the judiciary, asserting that justice should be measured by the law, order, and common conscience, not by reactions on social media.



He concluded by affirming that the Turkish government's priority in the 28th legislative term is to liberate Türkiye from the current coup constitution and establish a new, democratic, and comprehensive constitution through the efforts of the Assembly.







