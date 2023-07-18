Busy schedule of meetings for Minister Şimşek during the G20 meetings

After meeting with Secretary of Treasury of the US. Janet Yellen during the G20 meetings held in India, Minister Şimşek continued his series of meetings. He was accompanied by the Central Bank governor of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT), Hafize Gaye Erkan, during his contacts.

Şimşek met with the President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, and also held a meeting with Lawrence Wong, the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Singapore.

He had a meeting with Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commissioner for Economy.

Şimşek also had a meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and held discussions with the Finance Minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland.