SPIRIT THAT DEFEATED 2016 COUP ATTEMPT IS GUARANTEE OF TÜRKIYES FUTURE: TURKISH COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

The spirit that defeated the July 15, 2016 coup attempt is the guarantee of Türkiye's future, the country's communications director said Friday.

"We will never forget, and we will never let anyone forget the epic written by our people's wisdom and glorious resistance with the call and stance of our president that illuminated the darkness of the night on 15 July," Fahrettin Altun said in a message Twitter for July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

Saturday will mark the seventh anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup.

Since its designation in October 2016, every year the nation marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

"The July 15 is a blessed resistance. It is the day when the solidified will of the nation stood against terrorism in all its glory," Altun said.

He added that the resistance is the "heroic epic" in which the nation closed the bracket of coups with its "bare hands," broke traps, did not give passage to terrorists, and thwarted treacherous plans with courage and belief.

Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

"Like a roaring river, the heroes of Century of Türkiye demolished the dams erected in front of their will and wrote a new manifesto of resistance, freedom, and independence against tanks and cannons on July 15," Altun said.

"In the night of resistance and resurrection, our martyrs and veterans entrusted us with a free future, paved the way for the Turkish Century, and left a legacy that we will never forget betrayal and loyalty," he added.

Altun said that the nation will never forgive those who threaten the future of the country. "Let everyone know, let everyone hear that combating FETO is our top priority," he added.

Under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said, Türkiye will continue to fight all terrorist groups, especially FETO, until the last terrorist is "neutralized."

"On the occasion of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, we remember our martyrs with mercy and wish good health to our veterans. We respectfully salute our esteemed and heroic nation," he added.