Fahrettin Altun reappointed as Türkiye’s communications director

Fahrettin Altun has been reappointed as Türkiye's communications director, the Official Gazette announced early Friday.

Altun thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Twitter, emphasizing unity and cooperation.

"I would like to express my gratitude to our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who once again entrusted the duty of Communications Director to me, for his approval.

"In line with the vision of our President, we will work together for our goals for the Century of Türkiye, and we will continue our struggle for truth. May Allah always keep our unity and solidarity," Altun said.

Altun, 47, was first appointed by President Erdoğan as the Presidency's director of communications on July 25, 2018.

Engaged in research in the fields of political communication, media and communication sociology, political sociology and cultural studies, Altun received his Ph.D. in the field of media philosophies.













