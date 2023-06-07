UK, GREEK DEFENSE CHIEFS CONGRATULATE TÜRKIYES YAŞAR GÜLER FOR NEW DEFENSE MINISTER POST

The UK and Greece defense chiefs congratulated Türkiye's newly-appointed National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Wednesday.

UK's Defense Minister Ben Wallace congratulated Güler and wished him success in his new post in a telephone call, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In a separate call, Güler and Greek Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis exchanged congratulations on their new duties.

Güler, 68, who served as chief of General Staff since 2018, was appointed National defense minister by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his May 28 election victory.

Erdogan unveiled his new Cabinet on Saturday after he was inaugurated in the nation's capital, Ankara.

The president also gave Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever the post of chief of General Staff, succeeding Güler. Avsever will remain at his current post until a new commander is appointed.