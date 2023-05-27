News
Turkish Politics
Erdoğan urges Turkish voters to head to polls in presidential runoff on May 28
Ahead of the presidential runoff election scheduled for May 28, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to his social media account to address the citizens. He urged the people to participate in the election and expressed the importance of reflecting the significant will demonstrated in the Parliament on May 14 to the Presidency with even greater strength. President Erdoğan emphasized the concept of the "Great Turkish Victory" and called upon the citizens to unite in this endeavour.
Published May 27,2023
