President Erdoğan: Our nation has declared its will

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed citizens regarding the presidential election to be held on May 28 from his social media account.



Erdoğan said in his post: ''I would like to ask all my brothers and sisters who will go to the polls on May 28 and ask themselves these questions sincerely. Would you respect someone who promise free houses before the elections and then try to kick our earthquake victims out of their homes? Would this nation benefit from a person who has done nothing good for the country in his bureaucratic or political life? Is it safe to trust someone who confessed that he was working with FETÖ members during the December 17-25 coup attempt? Can those who promise to release the instigators of October 6-8 events from prison, be expected to fight separatist organizations? Can the political morality of those who see every means as legitimate, including blackmail, threats, pressure, tape plots, to eliminate their opponents, be trusted?''

"WE WILL COMPLETE MAY 28 WITH THE WILL AND SUPPORT OF OUR BELOVED NATION, WITH A RECORD NUMBER OF VOTES"



''Of course, the future of our children cannot be relied on someone who denies what he said yesterday. Our nation actually declared its will by giving the majority of the Assembly with 323 deputies to the People's Alliance on May 14.'' Erdoğan added.



President Erdoğan concluded his speech by saying: ''In the presidency, with 49.5% of the vote, more than 27 million of our citizens favored us. Hopefully, we will complete May 28 with the will and support of our beloved nation, with a record number of votes.''























