Number of Turkish voters, turnout increase, as invalid votes decrease

In the recent Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections, there was a rise in voter turnout and number of voters, while the count of invalid votes saw a decline.

According to the information compiled by Anadolu, domestic registered voters jumped from 56.3 million in 2018 to 60.7 million in the May 14 election.

In the last election, 53.9 million voters cast their ballots within the country, whereas the 2018 election witnessed a turnout of 49.6 million voters.

Despite an increase in the number of voters, the count of invalid votes in the domestic elections decreased from 1.109 million in 2018 to 1.020 million on May 14.

The voter turnout in the domestic elections was 88.19% in the 2018 election. This number increased to 88.92 % in the May 14 election.

Furthermore in the 2018 election, 1.3 million overseas voters, 44.62%, participated by casting their ballots. This figure increased to 1.6 million, 49.40%, in the most recent election.

Additionally, in the 2018 election, 168,031 individuals chose to vote at the customs. However, in the last election, the number of people who preferred to vote at the customs decreased to 148,183.

Furthermore, in the 2018 election, 51.1 million voters participated, considering the votes cast both inside the country, abroad, and at the customs gates. However, this figure increased to 55.8 million in the most recent election.

In the domestic, foreign, and customs ballot boxes combined, a total of 1.129 million votes were considered invalid. However, in the last election, this figure increased to 1.037 million.

In the election held on May 14, the overall voter turnout including domestic, international, and customs ballot boxes reached 87.04%. This percentage was slightly higher compared to the 86.24% turnout recorded in the 2018 election.

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the president and members of the Turkish 600-seat parliament.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's People's Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round.

In the first round, no candidate won an outright majority, although Erdogan was leading.

Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the runoff vote.

The second round of Türkiye's presidential election scheduled for May 28.