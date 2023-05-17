 Contact Us
News Turkish Politics Wife of CHP mayor disparages earthquake victims for not voting for them

Tuba Gelincik Dinçer, the spouse of Enver Salih Dinçer, the mayor from the CHP, made derogatory remarks towards earthquake survivors who did not support their party, saying via social media post that "Atatürk saved the wrong nation."

Published May 17,2023
Following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's significant electoral victory, a wave of animosity engulfed social media platforms.

In addition to the reprehensible remarks directed at earthquake victims, the involvement of Tuba Gelincik Dinçer, the spouse of CHP mayor Enver Salih Dinçer, further exacerbated the scandal as she expressed the statement, "Atatürk saved the wrong nation."

The substantial margin of victory achieved by President Erdoğan in the initial round of the elections has caused unease among CHP members.

Among those who resorted to scandalous language, Tuba Gelincik Dinçer, the wife of Enver Salih Dinçer, the CHP Chairman of the Çine Municipality, is noteworthy.

Dinçer's disturbing comments included remarks such as, "What I glean from this election is that our retirees considered 15 thousand TL as too much, our earthquake survivors neglected their screaming loved ones and enjoyed living in tents, our citizens were satisfied with meager provisions, and our youth displayed indifference towards their future. They deserved their present circumstances. What else can I say? Mustafa Kemal Atatürk saved the wrong nation."

After facing backlash and widespread criticism, Dinçer retracted her scandalous statement and removed the contentious post from public view.