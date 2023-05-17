Wife of CHP mayor disparages earthquake victims for not voting for them

Following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
's significant electoral victory, a wave of animosity engulfed social media platforms.
In addition to the reprehensible remarks directed at earthquake victims, the involvement of Tuba Gelincik Dinçer
, the spouse of CHP mayor Enver Salih Dinçer
, further exacerbated the scandal as she expressed the statement, "Atatürk saved the wrong nation."
The substantial margin of victory
achieved by President Erdoğan in the initial round of the elections
has caused unease among CHP members.
Among those who resorted to scandalous language, Tuba Gelincik Dinçer, the wife of Enver Salih Dinçer, the CHP Chairman of the Çine Municipality, is noteworthy.
Dinçer's disturbing comments
included remarks such as, "What I glean from this election is that our retirees
considered 15 thousand TL as too much, our earthquake survivors
neglected their screaming loved ones and enjoyed living in tents, our citizens were satisfied with meager provisions, and our youth displayed indifference
towards their future. They deserved their present circumstances. What else can I say? Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
saved the wrong nation."
After facing backlash and widespread criticism
, Dinçer retracted her scandalous statement
and removed the contentious post from public view.