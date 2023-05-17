ERDOĞANS MAY 14 MESSAGE TO TURKISH YOUTH: I AM PROUD OF YOU

On his social media account, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed a heartfelt message addressed to the younger generation.

Recognizing the profound impact of the youth's resolute determination displayed on May 14, as they exercised their democratic rights at the ballot boxes, President Erdoğan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to each and every individual who actively supported and embraced democracy.



"Your exemplary conduct is a testament to the unwavering faith our nation has bestowed upon you. Through your actions, you have demonstrated the admirable qualities that the youth of the world should strive to emulate. Your admirable efforts fill me with pride," Erdoğan acknowledged, expressing his admiration and appreciation for the youth's outstanding conduct.



"You are the beacon of hope, the cherished gem in our sight, and the promise of our radiant future. With the weight of our glorious victories throughout history, I have faith that you will elevate this nation to new heights, surpassing even the most advanced civilizations. Stand firm in the face of those who seek to hinder your aspirations, intimidate you, or taint your spirit with their venomous agendas. Never allow individuals with a track record of failures and electoral defeats to drag you into their abyss of darkness. Together, we shall resolve our challenges, triumph over adversity, and shoulder our sorrows as well as celebrate our achievements in unison. A brighter future awaits us, and I wholeheartedly rely on the unwavering support of my younger brothers," Erdoğan stressed in his message.





