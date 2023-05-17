ANKARAS FIRM RESPONSE TO CHARLIE HEBDOS ANTI-ERDOĞAN CARICATURE: REINFORCING OUR CONFIDENCE IN THE RIGHT PATH

News
Turkish Politics
Ankara's firm response to Charlie Hebdo's anti-Erdoğan caricature: Reinforcing our confidence in the right path
The French publication Charlie Hebdo has once again stirred controversy with its recent actions. Renowned for its provocative depictions of the Prophet Muhammad, the magazine has now directed its attention towards President Erdoğan. Responding to this, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın remarked, "Given how extreme Charlie Hebdo has become, it only reinforces our conviction that we are on the right path. Sometimes, evil acts as a guide for what is good. On May 28, our nation will deliver the most resounding response."
Published May 17,2023
In its latest issue, the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo depicted caricatures of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which has caused controversy and sparked debate.
Charlie Hebdo is a publication known for its provocative and irreverent content, often taking aim at political figures and religious symbols, and its latest depiction of Erdoğan has been met with mixed reactions from various individuals and groups.
The latest issue of the magazine features a satirical cartoon of President Erdoğan in a bathtub, with references to French singer Claude François' death by electrocution while taking a bath.
The cartoon was accompanied by the statement "Comme Cloclo, on a tous une chance de mourir sous sa douche" (Like Cloclo, we all have a chance of dying in the shower), which has been perceived by some as a derogatory reference to the death of French singer Claude François and has further fueled the controversy surrounding the magazine's latest publication.
Next to the drawing, a statement reading "Similar to Cloclo, only destiny can rescue us from him" was written.
Before the first round of the May 14 elections in Türkiye, the Western media also published anti-Erdoğan articles to maintain a smear campaign and manipulate the preferences of Turkish voters.
Charlie Hebdo's provocative post on social media generated a plethora of reactions. Twitter users expressed their views, stating that the magazine's publication might inadvertently bolster President Erdoğan, gaining support from the Turkish people instead of weakening his position.
Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın responded to the Charlie Hebdo publication by saying, "Given how extreme Charlie Hebdo has become... it only reinforces our conviction that we are on the right path. Sometimes, evil acts as a guide for what is good."
Kalın referred to the upcoming second round of elections and expressed his belief that the Turkish people would respond to Charlie Hebdo's publication with an even stronger voice on May 28th.
Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun condemned Charlie Hebdo's latest publication, stating, "Once again, the repugnant publication Charlie Hebdo, known for its provocative and offensive content, has demonstrated its true nature to the world with its latest morally bankrupt and inhumane caricature targeting our President."
Altun noted that President Erdogan's resounding success in the May 14th elections may have caused discomfort in certain circles and called out Charlie Hebdo and its affiliates, stating, "No matter what you do, you cannot intimidate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. You cannot divert us from our chosen path." He expressed his disapproval of the publication.
Altun highlighted that this situation epitomizes the sheer desperation of Charlie Hebdo.