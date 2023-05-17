ANKARAS FIRM RESPONSE TO CHARLIE HEBDOS ANTI-ERDOĞAN CARICATURE: REINFORCING OUR CONFIDENCE IN THE RIGHT PATH

News Turkish Politics Ankara's firm response to Charlie Hebdo's anti-Erdoğan caricature: Reinforcing our confidence in the right path

The French publication Charlie Hebdo has once again stirred controversy with its recent actions. Renowned for its provocative depictions of the Prophet Muhammad, the magazine has now directed its attention towards President Erdoğan. Responding to this, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın remarked, "Given how extreme Charlie Hebdo has become, it only reinforces our conviction that we are on the right path. Sometimes, evil acts as a guide for what is good. On May 28, our nation will deliver the most resounding response."