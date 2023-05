Türkiye to have runoff presidential poll on May 28 with Erdogan leading, Supreme Election Board head announces

Turkish supreme election board said on Monday that the country will be having a runoff presidential poll on May 28, with Erdoğan in the lead.

YSK Chairman stated that the candidates could not qualify to be elected in the Presidential Election, and it was decided to hold the second round of elections on Sunday, 28 May.

Voter turnout in Turkish elections is 88.92% as all domestic ballot boxes opened, with turnout abroad being 52.69%, Supreme Election Board (YSK) head announced.