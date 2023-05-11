Turkish opposition candidate Muharrem Ince withdraws presidential bid

Türkiye's opposition candidate Muharrem Ince on Thursday announced his withdrawal from Sunday's presidential race.

Speaking to the reporters in the capital Ankara, Ince said: "I am withdrawing from the candidacy, and doing so for the sake of my country."

"I offered a third option to Türkiye" by being a candidate for the presidency, he said, claiming that by dropping out, he left no excuses for the opposition to blame him.

Ince was one of four candidates for presidency along with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, and Sinan Oğan.

Ince's Homeland Party will compete in the parliamentary election this weekend.

On Sunday, Türkiye will go to polls to elect a new president and also members of the 600-seat parliament.