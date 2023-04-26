President Erdoğan cancels appearances after developing stomach bug

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday he was cancelling his planned election campaign appearances under doctor's orders after developing a stomach bug.

"Today I will rest at home under the advice of our doctors," Erdoğan said on his official Twitter account.



The president said he will resume the campaign on Thursday.



Erdoğan was scheduled to attend campaign speeches in three separate central Anatolian provinces on Wednesday.



Late on Tuesday, Erdoğan had to briefly cut a live television interview after he suffered what he later described as stomach upset.



The Kanal 7 station cut broadcasting after Erdoğan, off camera, failed to respond to a question on his election promises.



The 69-year-old later returned to finalize the interview, where he said an intense election campaign led to some "serious" stomach troubles. An ailing Erdoğan said he considered cancelling the interview ahead of time.



"Thank God, our president's health is good," his spokesman İbrahim Kalın said on Twitter.



The joint opposition candidate for president, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, separately wished Erdoğan a speedy recovery on Twitter.

















