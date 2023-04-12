EGYPTS FOREIGN MINISTER TO PAY OFFICIAL VISIT TO TÜRKIYE ON THURSDAY

Egypt's foreign minister to pay official visit to Türkiye on Thursday

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Thursday, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Shoukry will arrive in Türkiye at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and hold talks as part of the visit.

"At the meetings during the visit, bilateral relations and regional developments will be discussed," said a ministry statement.

Last month, Cavusoglu and Shoukry met in the Egyptian capital Cairo, where the two discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues, and agreed to maximize diplomatic ties.

Cavusoglu is the first foreign minister to visit Egypt from Türkiye in 11 years.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup, which overthrew then-President Mohammed Morsi.