Supreme Court rejects HDP bid to delay closure ruling till after elections

Türkiye's top court rejected on Thursday a request by the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to delay until after the country's elections in May a final ruling on a case that could shut the party down over alleged ties to bloody-minded PKK militant group.

The Constitutional Court also unanimously rejected on Thursday the HDP's request to be granted an additional two months to prepare its defence.

Earlier this month, the court froze the HDP's bank accounts holding Treasury aid during the course of the trial.

The court will hear the HDP's defence on the freezing of its bank accounts on March 14, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. But it remains unclear when the court will deliver its final ruling on the party closure case.

A prosecutor filed the case against the HDP in March 2021, accusing it of having ties to the outlawed PKK, which is designated a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union as well as by Turkey.