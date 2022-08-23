Turkish, Palestinian presidents meet for talks in Ankara

 Contact Us
Published August 23,2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas with an official ceremony at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The leaders will hold one-on-one talks, followed by a joint news conference.

Erdoğan and Abbas will exchange views on Türkiye-Palestine relations and latest developments in the Israel-Palestine conflict, as well as other regional and international issues, according to the Turkish Presidency.

They will also discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Abbas' three-day visit comes as Türkiye and Israel take steps to normalize ties, including last week's decision to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Ankara, however, has repeatedly emphasized that there will be no change in its stance on the Palestine issue as it continues to support the two-state solution to end the decades-long conflict.



Kaynak: AA_ING