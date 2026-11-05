Turkish foreign minister to visit Northern Cyprus for talks on Cyprus issue

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a working visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Friday, according to diplomatic sources.

During his visit, Fidan is expected to be received by TRNC President Tufan Erhurman and Prime Minister Unal Ustel. He will also meet with Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu.

The meetings will address bilateral issues and recent developments in the Cyprus issue, the sources said.

Türkiye continues its efforts, in its capacity as the island's motherland and guarantor state, to ensure the security, development and prosperity of the Turkish Cypriot people, while supporting their right to live freely and prosperously on the island as equal partners, the sources said.

Ankara maintains that the most realistic solution to the Cyprus issue is the coexistence of two states on the island and that the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriots, which it considers their inherent rights, should be recognized by the international community.

Türkiye argues that the Cyprus issue has remained unresolved primarily because the Greek Cypriot side has refused to recognize the inherent rights of Turkish Cypriots and has been unwilling to share political power and economic prosperity with them.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the international community to recognize the TRNC without delay in his addresses to the UN General Assembly during its high-level weeks since 2022.