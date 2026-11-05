EU disburses $4.89B to Ukraine under bloc’s support loan

The European Commission on Thursday disbursed €4.36 billion ($4.89 billion) to Ukraine under the EU's €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, providing financial assistance for the country's budgetary needs and urgent defense requirements.

The latest disbursement includes €3.7 billion in macro-financial assistance and €658 million under the loan's defense component, according to a statement.

The budget support is the second of three payments scheduled for 2026 under the macro-financial assistance program, which totals €8.35 billion.

"As Russia continues its relentless attacks, Ukraine is about to start its fifth wartime winter. And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU's unwavering support," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The defense allocation will support the procurement of drones, missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems and air defense ammunition.

The Commission said €16.4 billion has now been disbursed under the loan's defense component.

A further €25.2 billion in EU financial assistance remains available to Ukraine for 2026.

The EU and its member states have provided €235.9 billion in overall support to Ukraine since the start of the war, including €3.8 billion generated from proceeds of immobilized Russian assets.





