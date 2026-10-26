Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran pledge continued cooperation on regional security

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Iran on Monday agreed to continue talks to strengthen cooperation on regional issues, including peace and security, according to a joint statement issued following a quadrilateral meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The meeting addressed regional security, Israel's activities in the region, and developments in Palestine and Lebanon.

The meeting, hosted by Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, brought together delegations from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attended the meeting, while Türkiye was represented by National Intelligence Organization Director İbrahim Kalın, Saudi Arabia by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Pakistan by Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.