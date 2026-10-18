TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER PRAISES IRAQI PREMIERS STRONG VISION FOR ADVANCING BILATERAL TIES WITH ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday praised Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's "strong vision" for strengthening bilateral relations following talks in Baghdad on Saturday.

"Mr. al-Zaidi has a very strong vision for advancing relations with Türkiye. We are also seeing the positive and constructive impact of this vision in Iraq's policies," Fidan told reporters.

The two met on the sidelines of the 52nd Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Fidan said al-Zaidi has demonstrated a strong commitment to improving bilateral relations and taking practical steps to address Iraq's challenges.

He said discussions with Iraqi officials covered energy, connectivity, the Development Road Project, security and defense cooperation, counterterrorism and the situation in Sinjar.

Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye's support for the Iraqi government's constructive policies and said both sides shared a vision of taking bilateral relations to an unprecedented level.

He added that Ankara would contribute to overcoming difficulties stemming from recent history that had particularly affected Iraqi society.

"Hopefully, other problems in the region will also be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means in the near future, creating a more favorable environment for Iraq and helping the region evolve toward a more peaceful atmosphere," he said.

OIC MEETING ADDRESSES PALESTINE, REGIONAL CHALLENGES



Fidan said he also met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty before the OIC ministerial meeting.

He said Türkiye had handed over the rotating chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to Iraq after holding the position for 18 months.

"At the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, highly important issues of concern to the Islamic world, particularly the Palestinian issue, were examined and discussed in depth," Fidan said.

He added that the discussions focused on common challenges facing the Islamic world.

Fidan also met with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's greetings and congratulated Amedi on assuming office.

"This was our first face-to-face meeting since he assumed his new position. He was a statesman we already knew," Fidan said.

SECURITY COOPERATION, REGIONAL DEVELOPMENTS



Fidan said he discussed Iraq's political situation and regional developments with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

He also met with Popular Mobilization Forces Commission Chairman Falih al-Fayyad, with whom he said he had maintained ties since his years at Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization.

Their discussions covered the Popular Mobilization Forces, regional developments, steps taken toward disarming certain armed groups in Iraq and bilateral security cooperation, Fidan said.

He also conveyed Erdoğan's greetings to Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbusi and discussed parliamentary matters.

Fidan said talks with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Abboudi focused on security cooperation and its regional implications.

IRAQI TURKMEN COMMUNITY'S ROLE HIGHLIGHTED



Fidan also met Iraqi State Minister and Iraqi Turkmen Front Chairman Mehmet Seman Ağaoğlu, congratulating him on his appointment.

He said that Türkiye has long monitored challenges facing Iraq's Turkmen community.

He said addressing those challenges required progress on Iraq's broader political and social problems.

"They are loyal citizens of Iraq. They are also highly conscious of preserving their own identity, which is precisely what we want," Fidan said.

He stressed that the Turkmen community has consistently played a constructive role in Iraqi society and politics.

"Türkiye and Iraq are brotherly countries, extensions of one another geographically, culturally and historically," Fidan said.

He called for a more institutionalized framework for bilateral cooperation that would serve both countries' interests.