Türkiye, Lebanon explore expanded cooperation in oil, gas sectors

Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar discussed strengthening electricity, oil and natural gas interconnections and expanding comprehensive energy cooperation between the two countries with Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Joseph Saddi.

Bayraktar said in a post on the US-based social media platform X that he met with Saddi and his accompanying delegation at the ministry.

The two ministers held comprehensive discussions on strengthening electricity, natural gas and oil interconnections in the region, as well as potential cooperation projects in the oil and natural gas sectors, Bayraktar said.

"Türkiye is ready to share its experience, knowledge and capabilities in the energy sector with Lebanon and further strengthen energy cooperation between our countries through projects we will develop on the basis of mutual benefit," he added.