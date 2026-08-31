Turkish defense chief holds talks with Pakistani officials ahead of trilateral defense meeting in Istanbul

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held separate talks with senior Pakistani officials in Istanbul on Monday ahead of a trilateral defense meeting involving Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Güler met Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, according to statements by the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The talks came ahead of the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, established under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The committee meeting is scheduled to take place in Istanbul later Monday.

Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu also attended Güler's meetings with Asif and Munir.