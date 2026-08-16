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News Türkiye Turkish Air Force aircraft join NATO air, missile defense activity in Romania

Turkish Air Force aircraft join NATO air, missile defense activity in Romania

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published August 16,2026 09:00 PM
Updated August 16,2026 09:06 PM
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TURKISH AIR FORCE AIRCRAFT JOIN NATO AIR, MISSILE DEFENSE ACTIVITY IN ROMANIA

Turkish Air Force aircraft took part in a NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) activity conducted in Romanian airspace, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the Turkish Air Force continues to contribute to NATO's integrated air and missile defense.

The activity, held on Aug. 13, involved two F-16 fighter jets, an E-7T airborne early warning and control aircraft, and a KC-135R aerial refueling aircraft.

The ministry said a low-speed interception training exercise was successfully conducted for the first time as part of the activity, which was carried out jointly with NATO assets.