Türkiye detains 30 suspects in operation against Alihan Kuris criminal organization

Turkish security forces detained 30 suspects, including alleged crime kingpin Alihan Kuris, during an operation targeting the "Alihan Kuris criminal organization," the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the prosecutor's office, Türkiye's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) prepared a report on the suspects and companies belonging to the criminal organization as part of an investigation into charges including "establishing and leading a criminal organization," "membership in a criminal organization," "laundering proceeds of crime," "fraud to the detriment of public institutions and organizations" and "violating the Tax Procedure Law."

According to the MASAK report, the financial transaction volumes of many companies belonging to the organization surged significantly after 2020, while the companies underwent divisions and transfers.

The report found that new companies were established with unusually large amounts of capital through corporate divisions and that the newly formed companies were located in different provinces and operated in fields different from those of the companies from which they were spun off.

Some companies, according to the report, had no resources other than their capital and did not engage in active trading, instead using that capital to finance subsidiaries.

It noted that the criminal organization allegedly used this strategy to prevent access to company records and make its financial transactions more difficult to track.

The report also found that most of the companies received transfers through various payment institutions and had high levels of cash circulation, while company shareholders made large cash injections whose sources required explanation. These cash injections were then used by shareholders to finance capital increases.

It further said large sums deposited into company accounts were transferred to the companies under analysis in a notable manner, while significant amounts of money received through payment institutions and cash deposits were transferred to various companies.

The report noted that the companies' purchase and sales records showed high-value transactions with other legal entities, adding that such transactions were noteworthy in terms of possible fictitious invoicing.

It also found foreign currency transfers from various overseas companies that were inconsistent with company records, while some companies received large tax refunds. The report assessed that the financial transactions may have been carried out in an organized manner.

As part of the investigation, simultaneous operations targeting the Alihan Kuris criminal organization were conducted in 17 provinces, primarily Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya.

Authorities issued detention orders for 49 suspects, some of whom were found to be abroad, as well as search and seizure warrants for 43 addresses belonging to the suspects and 80 addresses belonging to 33 companies.

Of the 49 suspects, 30, including Alihan Kuris, were detained during the operations. Nine were found to be abroad, while efforts are continuing to apprehend the remaining 10.





