Türkiye sees over 120,000 house sales in July

Türkiye recorded 123,603 house sales in July, down 17% from the same month last year, official data showed on Thursday.

New house sales declined 8.6% year-on-year to 42,529, accounting for 34.4% of the total, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Existing house sales dropped 20.8% to 81,074, representing 65.6% of all transactions.

Despite the overall decline, mortgaged house sales jumped 23.7% to 23,888, making up 19.3% of total sales.

Other house sales decreased 23.1% to 99,715.

During the January-July period, Türkiye recorded 823,119 house sales, down 5.5% from a year earlier.

Mortgaged transactions surged 30.9% during the seven-month period to 166,682, while other sales fell 11.7% to 656,437.

Sales to foreigners rose 1.9% year-on-year to 2,120 in July, accounting for 1.7% of the total.

Russian citizens bought the most homes with 394, followed by Iranians with 189 and Ukrainians with 145.

In January-July, house sales to foreigners decreased 7.3% to 11,203.





